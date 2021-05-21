BOISE — Idaho educators can take advantage of professional development training to learn how to better utilize technology in their classrooms through a series of free workshops starting tomorrow.
The virtual toolkit workshops are put on by Dell Technologies and included as part of last year’s statewide purchase of Chromebooks for students to use while learning remotely when schools were closed in response to the pandemic. The Idaho State Board of Education used just over $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to make the purchase.
“Now that we are coming out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to not just go back to the way things were, we also have an opportunity to embed blended learning in our system by enabling both teachers and students to use this technology in the classroom and at home,” board president Kurt Liebich said. “This partnership with Dell Technologies provides professional development resources that can be really helpful to our educators and I encourage them to take advantage of it.”
Here are the dates for the toolkit training workshops. Start times are Mountain Daylight Time:
• Wednesday, May 19 @ 1-2 p.m.
• Thursday, May 20 @ 4-5 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 25 @ 3-4 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 26 @ 1-2 p.m.
• Thursday, May 27 @ 3-4 p.m.
More information, including registration is posted on the Idaho State Board of Education website’s Educator Effectiveness page: https://bit.ly/2T0dK2S.
