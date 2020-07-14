BOISE — For the first time in Idaho’s history, residents will be able to exercise their constitutional right to sign ballot initiatives online. Thanks to several court decisions over the last couple of weeks, Reclaim Idaho’s “Invest in Idaho” education initiative will accept signatures until late August. If successful, the initiative will go before Idaho voters on Nov. 3.
“This is a win for Idaho’s constitution and Idaho voters. They can weigh in on a vital issue in a safe and secure way without jeopardizing their health,” said Luke Mayville, Co-Founder of Reclaim Idaho.
The organization will be using a DocuSign-designed system to collect signatures. The software provider is an industry leader in secure transactions which people use for a variety of business, commercial and real estate transactions every day.
“This is the most safe and secure system for signature gathering in the country,” added Reclaim Idaho spokesperson Rebecca Schroeder. “It incorporates the highest available standards to maintain the integrity of Idaho’s initiative process while securing every Idahoan’s constitutional right to put issues on the ballot.”
The “Invest in Idaho” education initiative would bring up to $200 million to K-12 public schools with no new property taxes and no new taxes for Idahoans making under $250,000 per year. This comes in the wake of orders by Gov. Brad Little to slash public school budgets by almost $100 million.
A Federal District Court in Idaho gave Reclaim Idaho the green light to collect signatures electronically until the end of August. Efforts to stop the process were denied at the District Court level as well as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Arguments on the merits of the case are scheduled to be heard before the Ninth Circuit next month.
