By Leslie Thompson
Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND — For the first time since its doors were closed to visits in mid-March, a local assisted living facility is reopen for visitors. But there won’t be as many allowed in at a time as usual.
As such, with Father’s Day being Sunday, Edgewood Spring Creek is hosting a Father’s Day parade from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, with citizen participation encouraged.
Those who would like to be in the parade are urged to drive by — cars decorated or not — and join the celebration. However, due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the surrounding public health measures that must be taken, those in the parade are asked to stay in their vehicles and avoid window visits or drop-offs.
“We did it on Mother’s Day and it was a huge hit,” said Nancy Hollis, administrator and executive director for the facility.
There were more than 70 cars that participated that day, she said.
And while there are fewer fathers than mothers among the facility’s 52 residents, Hollis said they are hopeful for the same amount of cars for the Father’s Day parade.
“We’re encouraging it,” she said.
Having been closed to visitors since mid-March due to COVID-19, Edgewood Spring Creek reopened its doors Monday for visitation and tours.
“We start family visits today,” said Nancy Hollis, administrator and executive director for the facility.
In order to keep residents safe, however, those visits will be structured differently than in the past and will only allow two families each week, she said.
As far as COVID-19 cases among residents at Edgewood, Hollis said, there was only one, “ and we were able to contain it.”
She said the Fruitland facility is included in the fourth phase of Gov. Brad Little’s Reopening Idaho plan, which is currently in effect.
This decision was guided by the Edgewood’s corporate office, Hollis said.
“Our incident command monitors and tells us where we are at as far as the governor’s and health department’s guidelines,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.