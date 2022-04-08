Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — The Payette Public Library Foundation is hosting a community Easter egg hunt on April 16.

The event is free and is geared toward children ages 12 and younger.

It will start at 2 p.m. at Central Park, which is near the library on South 10th Street.



Tags

Load comments