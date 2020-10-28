NAMPA - Eastbound I-84 will be closed overnight Thursday (Oct. 29) between the Franklin Road and Karcher/Midland interchanges in Canyon County. The seven-hour closure will allow crews to install several new overhead signs.
A detour will be in place between 10 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 29) and 5 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30). All traffic will exit eastbound I-84 at Franklin Road in Caldwell (Exit 29). The detour route will follow Franklin Road to 21st Street to Caldwell Boulevard. Motorists will turn on Karcher Road to re-enter I-84 at the Karcher/Midland interchange.
“Installing overhead signs is a significant step toward opening the new lanes of I-84,” said Mark Campbell. “Our goal is to complete as much work as possible before winter weather hits. Construction on this section of I-84 in Nampa is on track to be completed in early 2021.”
ITD advises motorists to plan for delays when traveling near the detour route on Thursday night.
To request text message updates about this detour and other major traffic impacts, text 84CORRIDOR to 47177. For details about the I-84 expansion in Canyon County, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor or listen to the monthly Drive Idaho podcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.