PAYETTE — The Payette City Council started its regular meeting on March 20 by working to correct what it saw as an oversight in previous city zoning law updates. The first item the council discussed was Ordinance No. 1527, which updates Payette Municipal Code Section 17.28.020 to add two-family dwellings — commonly known as duplexes — to permitted housing uses for properties zoned under residential zone ‘A.’

According to Mayor Craig Jensen, it’s a definition that should have been written back in to code in a previous update of residential zoning definitions.



