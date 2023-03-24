PAYETTE — The Payette City Council started its regular meeting on March 20 by working to correct what it saw as an oversight in previous city zoning law updates. The first item the council discussed was Ordinance No. 1527, which updates Payette Municipal Code Section 17.28.020 to add two-family dwellings — commonly known as duplexes — to permitted housing uses for properties zoned under residential zone ‘A.’
According to Mayor Craig Jensen, it’s a definition that should have been written back in to code in a previous update of residential zoning definitions.
“It’s more of a house cleaning situation,” he said. “When we removed duplexes as an automatic approval and made ‘A’ residential … as conditional use permit only … We forgot to add back in a duplex in class ‘B.’”
A public hearing was held to allow the public to comment on the ordinance. No written or verbal public testimony was received, however.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to suspend the city’s three-readings process to allow for passage of the ordinance on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a voice vote of 6-0.
Lopez then made the motion that the ordinance do pass, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. This motion carried with a roll call vote of 6-0.
