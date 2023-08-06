2023 Payette County Fair Duck, duck, goose! By Corey Evan Independent-Enterprise Corey Evan Author email Aug 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW PLYMOUTH – Are you looking for a last-minute way to get involved in the 2023 Payette County Fair? If so, you can make the gesture to adopt a duck – specifically, a rubber duck.The New Plymouth Kiwanis Club is hosting its annual duck race at the Payette County Fairgrounds on Saturday at 10 a.m. The cost to participate is $1 per duck.The fairgrounds are at 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth. For more information about the duck race, email NPKiwanis@yahoo.com or visit https://bit.ly/3qebMgt. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ornithology Zootechnics Sports Corey Evan Author email Follow Corey Evan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Probable cause affidavit in missing child case goes to prosecutor Salmon River closed for rafting National Night Out returns to Fruitland Will Overgaard to lead Pilgrims as interim superintendent Suspect in New Meadows murders pleads guilty Jiffy Lube shop owner to expand facility Sewer and water rates head up Police, ambulance building projects get the green light Leading the way for special needs job seekers How can employers attract and retain good employees? Submit Your IE News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
