PAYETTE COUNTY — As the 2022 Legislative Session enters its fifth week, the list of topics being addressed by the Idaho Legislature continues to grow. Week four saw topics like prohibiting mask mandates, penalties for sex crimes, and citizenship notations on driver’s licenses all made their way onto the table.
The list of active bills rose from 101 in week three to 283 in week four. Following is a sample of the latest bills introduced for the week ended Feb. 4.
House of Representatives
• Victims of sexual assault may applaud the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for introducing House Bill 508 to increase penalties for certain sex crimes.
“This legislation is intended to protect the community from predatorial sexual offenders by taking them out of Idaho communities for a determined amount of time via incarceration after convicted of listed sexual crime(s),” its statement of purpose reads, in part.
Aggravated Sexual Battery would result in being taken out of the community for at least five years, but not more than 20, for example. Another is Sexual abuse of a minor under age 16; those found guilty would also get five years, but the maximum jail time for such would be 25 years.
Introduced Feb. 1, it has been reported printed as of Feb. 2. Its fiscal note indicates a potential increase in costs to state prisons of $5,708,900 per year.
• Groundhog Day saw the State Affairs Committee come up with House Bill 514, as a means of grounding attempts to mandate face coverings in public spaces.
“The purpose of this legislation is to prohibit the state of Idaho, a political subdivision, or an officer of the state from mandating the usage of a face mask, face shield, or other face covering for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or an infectious disease; and definitions,” its statement reads.
Introduced Feb. 2, it was reported printed as of Feb. 3
• Those with an active worker’s compensation claim may be interested in House Bill 518; It seeks to “streamline” the settlement process for the involved parties of a claim, should the parties choose to settle out of court.
“Currently, the settlement process is cumbersome, slow, and private party agreements require approval of the Industrial Commissioners,” according to its statement. “This bill eliminates the requirement of approval of the Industrial Commissioners, except for settlements involving minors or legally incompetent persons. The Industrial Commission would still require the parties to submit information regarding settlements.
The Commerce and Human Resources Committee introduced the bill on Feb 2, which was reported printed as of Feb. 3.
• House Bill 527 would make it visually easier for authority figures to discern U.S. citizens from non-citizens, as it would the designation of such to drivers licenses and identification cards.
“Similar to the star card, but is not as stringent to add it,” its statement reads. “All U.S. Citizens will be able to provide proof of citizenship and the insignia would be then added to the drivers license.”
Introduced Feb. 3 by the Transportation and Defense Committee, the bill was reported printed as of Feb. 4.
• As legislators seek to clean up Idaho Code, one area identified as in need of tidying is delegation of authority. House Bill 537 is one of several bills aimed at this effort.
“I.C. § 2-219 permits administrative district judges to delegate their Uniform Jury Selection and Service Act duties and responsibilities to other judges in their districts. Specifically, the statute authorizes the delegation of such duties to district judges and “duly appointed” magistrates. While magistrates are initially appointed per I.C. § 1-2203, they are subsequently retained in office via election pursuant to I.C. § 1-2220. In order to clarify that jury act duties may be delegated to magistrates so retained, the unnecessarily limiting term “duly appointed” should be stricken from I.C. § 2-219,” it reads.
Introduced Feb. 4, by Judiciary, Rules and Administration, it was reported printed on Feb. 7.
Senate
• Those registering vehicles in the Treasure Valley would have one reason to breathe easier if Senate Bill 1254 passes; It seeks to eliminate a requirement for vehicle emissions testing under Idaho Code 39-116B as of July 1, 2023.
“Recent transportation modeling has shown that due to fleet modernization and other factors, the vehicle emissions testing program is no longer as effective as it once was in reducing emissions,’ its statement reads, in part.
The bill was introduced on Feb. 2 by the Transportation Committee, and printed Feb. 3.
• Are you a parent concerned about the content your kids see on their smart devices? You may be interested in Senate Bill 1261, which provides for the installation of content filters for your children’s devices, by those who actually make them.
“The proposed legislation seeks to fulfill the Government’s compelling interest in protecting children from exposure to harmful material online while not overburdening Free Speech. This is accomplished by requiring manufacturers of Internet capable devices to install and activate technology that enables parents to make filtering decisions for their children. This legislation recognizes the serious harm that comes to children from online pornography exposure and allows the government to encourage the use of filters and empower parents to determine what Internet material is appropriate for their children to access.”
The bill, introduced Feb. 2 by the State Affairs Committee, cites Ashcorft v. ACLU, 542 U.S. 656, 670 (2004) as its basis. It was reported printed on Feb. 3.
• With COVID-19 has come an increase in workloads on coroners offices here and abroad. That’s the basis cited by the Health and Welfare Committee in proposing Senate Bill 1265, which revises deadlines for next-of-kin death notifications from the present 48 hours to 72 hours.
“Decedents, with no legal NOK or have family that have abandoned, are statutorily Coroner/PA/Indigent cases. Current state statutes required that the decedent is not cremated prior to 14 days after death and when the application has been submitted and approved, so in addition to needing more time to find NOK, this proposed legislation would allow for cremation to be done 10 days from death and the application made and or a waiver to abandonment to be obtained.”
It was introduced Feb. 3 and reported printed on Feb. 4.
Following are examples of bills which saw significant action in week four.
• House Bill 436, which sought to revise individual and corporate income tax rates and provide a tax rebate to Idahoans, was delivered to Gov. Brad Little on Feb. 3, having passed the House 57-13-0 on Jan. 20 and the Senate 27-7-1 on Feb. 1. Little signed the bill into law on Feb. 4.
• House Bill 449, which appropriates and transfers money from the General Fund to Deficiency Warrant Funds for fiscal year 2022, reached Little’s desk after passing the House 64-2-4 on Jan. 25 and the Senate 34-0-1 on Feb. 1. Little signed the bill on Feb. 4.
• Senate Bill 1227, which seeks to eliminate the “obsolete” Coeur d’Alene River and Lake Commission, passed the Senate on Feb. 7, with a vote of 34-0-1. It has been referred to the House as of the same day.
“In 1931 the commission was created in statute but is no longer in existence,” according to its statement. “Various other State and Local agencies/organizations/commissions are now tasked with the protections of Coeur d’Alene River and Lake including the Governor’s recently formed advisory committee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.