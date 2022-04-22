PAYETTE — Superintendent Robin Gilbert presented a lengthy report to the Payette School District Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on April 11. As she prepares for her June 30 departure, Gilbert continues to evaluate progress made on her goals for the district as well as highlight the work her team has done to help her along.
Following are examples of topics she addressed during this meeting.
Every student career ready
One assignment the district’s data team is working on with Gilbert’s direction is developing a “Profile of a Payette graduate.” According to Gilbert, the team is grappling with what keywords to use in their description.
She consulted the board for ideas during this meeting. Trustee John Thebo suggested “work ethic,” as Trustee Terrie Shurte suggested “engaged” in preparation for the future and “goal-oriented.” Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall added “independent.”
Gilbert said that the data team has nine in mind themselves, including “responsible,” “ethical,” “inquisitive” and “reflective.”
Community engagement
Gilbert reported that the district’s bully mitigation committee has now met four times. With input received at those meetings, she said a page is being added to the district’s website for student safety.
“The page is live but not added to,” wrote Gilbert in an email to the newspaper Wednesday. “I have been collecting resources to attach through communication with professionals across the State. I hope to have it drafted out in the next two weeks.”
The committee next meets April 27.
All-day kindergarten
In her report, Gilbert noted she is meeting with key stakeholder groups, such as administration, data coach, teachers, 21st Century Community Learning Center program director and special education to work on whether to continue providing full-day kindergarten as they do now, or to push for certified staff for the program. Through House Bill 790, the Idaho Legislature opened up more flexibility to school districts this year to use early literacy funds in establishing or improving full-day kindergarten.
Bus transportation
As of April 11, Gilbert reported a shortage of four bus drivers. It’s not due to understaffing this time around, but rather due to “major medical issues.”
“Our beloved drivers are starting to return. Monday [April 25], two return to bus seats which will alleviate much of the stress. We will still be relying on two of our substitutes quite regularly.”
In her report, Gilbert praised Transportation Director Alvin Hall, and staff members Doneal Roberts and Gary LaMue for their help filling the district’s transportation needs.
“The radio chatter is heartwarming,” wrote Gilbert in her report.
Four-day school weeks
Payette schools adopted a four-day school week at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Now, New Plymouth and Parma school districts have opted to condense their weeks from five to four as well.
A four-day school week is also on the minds of the Weiser School District Board of Trustees. Gilbert gave a presentation to their board on April 12.
“I was asked to share our story, positives and any hurdles to help them in their research,” wrote Gilbert.
What about Fruitland School District, which has not moved to adopt a four-day schedule?
“Fruitland is thinking about thinking about it,” said Gilbert.
