PAYETTE — Where does the line between free speech and disorderly conduct lie? That’s the question the Payette City Council discussed during its regular meeting on March 15.
The matter was added to the agenda for this meeting at the request of Councilor Lori Steiniker, a teacher at McCain Middle School.
“I think it’s very broad where it says, ‘commits a breach of the peace or anything that is offensive to the senses or dangerous to the peace of the inhabitants of the city,’” said Steiniker.
At the heart of Steiniker’s complaint is determining how Payette City Code 9.32.010, which declares disorderly, noisy or riotous conduct as may disturb the peace or offend the senses a misdemeanor, pertains to how residents express their views about potentially touchy subjects.
“There is a bunch of flags being flown, and one of them has the big F-word on it,” Steiniker expressed. “They pick up kids at the school and they drive all over town and that offends me, but it’s also protected by the First Amendment. I was wondering if we need to clean this up or if we can do something to denote a higher expectation [around] school zones.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez noted that this section of city code is usually applied to correcting offensive odors which may occur within the city.
City attorney Dan Chadwick urged the council to tread carefully on this issue.
“The things that you can actually measure, noise, smell, that kind of thing, those are the easy things,” said Chadwick. “But if you’re talking about something that offends your sense of decency, you’re not happy with the message that’s on a flag for example, sounds to me like the school may want to resolve that issue. If it’s coming onto school grounds, that wouldn’t be an issue for the city to deal with.”
Steiniker expressed that McCain officials have tried to address the issue.
“As far as the city is concerned, I think you have to be very cautious about that kind of thing,” Chadwick told her. “That’s political speech and in this day and age, political speech is pretty broad and you can say pretty much what’s on your mind. And if it offends somebody, then you’ve got your message across. That’s how it works.”
Steiniker noted that Idaho Code 18-6409 counts use of offensive language around children as a misdemeanor.
Mayor Jeff Williams agreed with Chadwick, stating this was an issue the Payette School District would need to address.
“”If [McCain]’s where it started, that’s where it needs to be dealt with,” said Williams.
“That’s where I saw it first, but I’ve also seen it at Albertson’s,” and elsewhere in the city, said Steiniker, clarifying that she wondered if the code could be more clearly defined.
The newspaper reached out to officials at the Payette School District and the Idaho School Boards Association to find out what policies exist on displaying political flags on school grounds. Superintendent Robin Gilbert said that while the student handbook at Payette High School has rules on student parking which prohibit displaying of messages which may disrupt the learning environment, a district-wide policy on the matter is being introduced for its first reading at the district Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on April 12. She added that the district has no policy on parents’ vehicles displaying messages while visiting campuses, as to avoid conflicting with freedom of speech rights.
Calls to the school boards association were unreturned before press time.
As this was not an action item on the agenda, no action was taken on the matter during this meeting. The most recent amendments to this section of city code was made in 2014.
