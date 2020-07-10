McCALL — Although Bear Basin, located on the McCall Ranger District, is a popular recreation area today, it has historically been, and continues to be a place for sheep grazing and trailing. On Friday, July 10, Sunday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 14 over 3,000 ewes accompanied with lambs, will arrive in Bear Basin and the surrounding area to using those historic sheep trails, and continuing the tradition.
The sheep will use these trails to arrive at their designated allotments. Three bands of sheep will make their way northwest of the Little Ski Hill, through the stock driveway to Bear Basin. One of the bands will stay in the area for two weeks grazing on the Brundage allotment, another will move to the Cougar Creek allotment, and a third band will make its way to the Slab Butte allotment. A fourth band of sheep will trail through the south end of McCall on their way towards the south side of Jughandle Mountain on July 10 and move onto the Forest. When the sheep move to these locations, and arrive in those areas, they will be accompanied by guard dogs, herder dogs and herders leading pack strings.
As these dogs have been trained to protect these sheep, it is important that when near the location of the sheep to remain cautious and vigilant. If you encounter domestic sheep or cattle while on National Forest lands, make the animals aware of your presence and pass by without startling them. As a Forest visitor, it is up to you to maintain control of your own dogs in these areas and keep them on a leash. Bicyclists are cautioned to dismount their bikes and to move slowly around guard dogs. Motorcyclists are also encouraged to travel at very slow speeds while passing the bands.
Under no circumstances should Forest users attempt to pet stock or guard dog. These are working animals, not pets and their first duty is to protect their livestock from predators which can include human beings and other dogs.
Grazing sheep on National Forest land is an Important part of our local economy and can also be beneficial for fuels reduction, thus preventing the spread of wildfires.
If you have any questions or want to know if grazing occurs at your forest destination, please call your local Ranger District Office. If you have concerns about the grazing occurring in Bear Basin, call the McCall Ranger District office at (208) 634-0400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.