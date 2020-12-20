BOISE – The Idaho Department of Insurance was awarded accreditation from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
The NAIC Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Committee voted to accredit the Idaho Department of Insurance, along with the departments in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Vermont. Accredited insurance departments undergo comprehensive, independent review every five years to ensure departments meet financial solvency oversight standards.
The purpose of the accreditation program is for state insurance departments to meet baseline standards of solvency regulation, particularly with regard to regulation of multi-state insurers. The NAIC Accreditation Program was established to develop and maintain standards to ensure effective financial solvency regulation for insurance companies.
“The NAIC Accreditation Program is a rigorous review process to establish efficiencies for insurance regulators and creates the ability for us to coordinate with insurance companies licensed in other accredited states,” said Director Dean Cameron. “It was a rigorous process, and I am proud of our team’s efforts to achieve these standards.”
In order to become accredited, each state must submit to a full accreditation review. During this review, a team of independent consultants reviews the department’s compliance with the standards to reach a recommendation concerning the state’s accredited status.
