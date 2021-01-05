BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced Monday that Marv Hagedorn is retiring as chief administrator of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services and Pete Koehler will step in as interim chief administrator until a replacement is selected.
Hagedorn will continue to serve in an advisory and consulting role for veterans services.
Koehler is an Idaho native and Army veteran who served 21 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his military retirement, Koehler was a school administrator who served at the State Department of Education and in the Nampa School District.
The veteran services provides long-term care for Idaho State Veterans Home residents and offers advocacy and benefit assistance for Idaho veterans and their families, along with education and training programs for veterans.
“I appreciate Marv for his service to Idaho and our country in the U.S. Navy, and I wish him well in his retirement. Pete’s leadership skills and background make him a good fit to lead the Division of Veterans Services while we seek a replacement. Idaho honors its veterans, and the division plays a critical role in supporting our veterans who have served all of us,” Little said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.