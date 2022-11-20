PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette School District Board of Trustees revisited its search for a new permanent superintendent for the district. During the meeting, the board voted to contract with the Idaho School Boards Association to conduct a fresh search for an eventual successor to Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger
The district began seeking a new superintendent during the 2021-22 school year, following the resignation of Robin Gilbert. While two candidates were presented to the community in the spring, both bowed out from consideration shortly afterward and Baumberger stepped into the role on an interim basis.
He came out of retirement to work in the district as a business teacher in 2018.
“My assistance with this search is to tour prospective superintendents through our facilities, answer questions that individuals in this profession would only ask their peers and connect them with residents that can answer questions about our community such as housing, weather, and nearby activities,” wrote Baumberger in an email Wednesday.
Serving in the role is a double-edged sword for Baumberger; He says while he loves serving the schools, it jeopardizes plans he has for his later years.
“I really enjoy the Payette School District, but I have some plans that I made for retirement and those plans start next summer with a drive to Alaska for my niece’s wedding, a 40th reunion at the University of Wyoming where I played football and helping to build my sisters retirement home outside of Jackson Hole Wyoming.”
Baumberger says his advice to the board is to select a candidate with enough energy to perpetuate progress within the district and the community.
“We have facilities that need immediate maintenance or improvements in order to be made available to our community for future use. For example, our track needs some attention on the surface and to be re-striped or it will need complete replacement very soon.”
For low-income families, he said his hope is to see a community center established in conjunction with the district.
“It would be nice to have a school nurse, food pantry, clothes closet, migrant assistance and any other educational help all in one place so our community members can have one-stop assistance to meet educational and life needs.”
And it’s not as if Baumberger’s successor will step blindly into the role. He is offering all the help he can.
“When our new superintendent arrives, he/she will have plenty of assistance. I have shared almost all of my duties with several members of our staff in order to guarantee a smooth continuance of state and federal reporting. The new superintendent will be working with one of the best and most experienced business managers in Idaho, so proper spending of our federal, state and local funding will be spent correctly. I am just a phone call away.”
The new search is set to begin in December, according to Board Clerk Barbara Choate.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
