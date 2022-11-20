PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette School District Board of Trustees revisited its search for a new permanent superintendent for the district. During the meeting, the board voted to contract with the Idaho School Boards Association to conduct a fresh search for an eventual successor to Interim Superintendent Brad Baumberger

The district began seeking a new superintendent during the 2021-22 school year, following the resignation of Robin Gilbert. While two candidates were presented to the community in the spring, both bowed out from consideration shortly afterward and Baumberger stepped into the role on an interim basis.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments