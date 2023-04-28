PAYETTE — Everyone needs help sometimes, and as noted by a Payette School District official the city of Payette has plenty of children in need of housing help. Dianne Wright, McKinney-Vento coordinator for the district, spoke to the Payette City Council about the issue during its regular meeting on April 17.
In her comments, Wright reminded the council and attendees that the McKinney Vento Act is designed to help protect access to education for students who are either presently homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.
“As we know, the way out of poverty, the way out of [homelessness] is through education,” said Wright. “That’s one of the reasons this was put into act.”
She mentioned that she wasn’t focused only on those living in boxes or tents. Further, she said she was not aware of any students who are presently living in such conditions.
“With that said, what McKinney-Vento looks at is the nighttime residence and they look at three things: Is it regular? Is it fixed? And is it adequate?”
When Wright previously spoke to the council, she reported approximately 150 students having been identified under McKinney-Vento. Her updated report indicated that the district has 255 identified students out of its present population of 1,350 total students. She said most of Payette’s homeless situation is found to be rated “adequate” under McKinney-Vento guidelines.
“There are few that don’t have regular housing; They are bouncing [between] hotel [or] car,” she said. “The homeless situation in our area is deep, unfortunately.”
The district also has several students living in homes shared by multiple families, she said.
“Affordable housing is limited. Housing is limited. We see a lot of [housing costs] going up around the area.”
As such, several students live in camping trailers, with Wright describing space to park such vehicles as being “almost non-existent.”
Wright added that many housing issues go unreported, as families try to avoid having their children taken by state social workers.
To help these students to access resources or participate in athletics, McKinney-Vento covers related fees and transportation costs involved so these participants can “be like everybody else.”
To help families defray their costs of living, the district is working on expanding resources within the schools for families, while also working with the Payette Senior Center to help keep families fed. United Way and the Idaho Foodbank have contributed food and backpacks for students, albeit in limited numbers.
Wright said the district has applied to take part in a school pantry program being tried out by the Idaho Foodbank. She said she continues to hear from parents who are struggling to meet their children’s needs.
Wright is based out of Payette High School, and continues to work to identify resources to assist students with an updated guide available for students on their school portal. Liaisons have recently been hired for other campuses, with training in progress to help them understand what they are looking for in identifying students in need.
