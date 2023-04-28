PAYETTE — Everyone needs help sometimes, and as noted by a Payette School District official the city of Payette has plenty of children in need of housing help. Dianne Wright, McKinney-Vento coordinator for the district, spoke to the Payette City Council about the issue during its regular meeting on April 17.

In her comments, Wright reminded the council and attendees that the McKinney Vento Act is designed to help protect access to education for students who are either presently homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. 



