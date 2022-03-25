McCALL — Payette National Forest Supervisor Linda Jackson is pleased to announce that Jeff Jones has been selected as the Council/Weiser District Ranger and Dana Harris has been selected as the New Meadows District Ranger. Jones replaced Ronda Bishop who moved to a position at Forest Supervisor’s Office as the Administrative & Planner Staff Officer.
Harris replaced Erin Phelps who accepted a promotion to the Washington Office as the National Branch Chief of Fire Operations Risk Management.
Incoming Ranger Dana Harris (New Meadows Ranger District) was raised in Idaho and attended Idaho State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English Writing. She then completed coursework at Oregon State University in Forestry and Fire Management.
Harris began her federal career on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in 2001 working in range management and fuels management. She moved into fire dispatch at East Idaho Interagency Fire Center and then served as the center manager for three years at the Texas Interagency Coordination Center. In 2019 she moved back to the Intermountain Region in Ogden, Utah as a fire management planning specialist.
Incoming Ranger Jeff Jones (Council/Weiser Ranger Districts) also has a long history in Idaho, having attended elementary and Junior high in Idaho prior to his family relocating to Washington state. Jeff has been on the Payette since October of 2018 as the Timber Management Assistant/Forest Service Representative for the Council/Weiser Ranger Districts before accepting this new position as District Ranger.
