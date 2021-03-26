CALDWELL — Southwest District Health’s Board of Health called for a special meeting Tuesday, March 16, during the regular Board of Health meeting. The special Board of Health meeting was held on Wednesday, March 24, to discuss the COVID-19 Health
Alert Level system and finish carryover items from the March 16 meeting that was interrupted by a power outage. The Board of Health voted in favor of retiring the existing COVID-19 Health Alert Level system.
The COVID-19 Health Alert Level system categorized community risk of exposure to COVID-19 by county based on metrics approved by the Board of Health last summer. The system also included recommendations from SWDH to decrease the risk of exposure when living, working or visiting a particular county in SWDH’s jurisdiction. The change went into effect immediately.
Southwest District Health’s Board of Health voted to transition to another means of keeping the public informed. The metric data that had been previously used to inform the health alert levels will continue to be available, but no color, alert level, or recommendations will be associated with the data.
District staff will make these data available on SWDH’s website and through weekly social media posts. Southwest District Health staff will continue to provide education and consultation to the public and their partners in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Visit the following web address for the updated COVID-19 dashboard: https://bit.ly/3u1T3kx.
“I appreciate the trust our communities place in us as their public health agency. From the onset of COVID-19, we have worked together to take the right steps at the right time to protect the health of our communities,” said Nikki Zogg, District Director.
Effective immediately, any Idaho residents 45 years and older and those 16 years and older living in congregate settings are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in the six counties served by the agency. The congregate living setting, as recommended by the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and approved by Gov. Brad Little, include:
• Emergency shelters and transitional housing (if not already included)
• Dormitory housing for workers
• Correctional and detention facilities (adult)
• Group housing for persons in substance misuse treatment or recovery or with mental illness who do not require hospitalization
• Residential treatment or recovery facility
• Dormitory housing for students
Of note, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those ages 16 and 17; the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for use in those 18 years and older.
The decision to expand access across the six-county region was based on the input provided by vaccine partners.
Information Resources
• Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center (208) 455-5411 available Monday-Friday (except observed holidays) 8:30 AM-4:30 PM
• COVID-19 Vaccine Webpage https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine
• Region 3 Enrolled Vaccine Provider List https://phd3.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/COVID-19-Vaccine-Location-R3-List-0319021-Eng-Span-locations.pdf.
• Information for Business Webpage: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-group-2-3-resources-for-businesses/
