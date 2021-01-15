PAYETTE COUNTY — With the first week of the 2021 Idaho legislative session drawing to a close, new bills are opening dialogue about how to deal with future state emergencies as well as how meetings are conducted.
Bills on these topicswere introduced by the State Affairs Committee.
House of Representatives
Following is the present list of bills introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives as of Jan. 14.
House Bill 1, the State Disaster Preparedness Act, “Amends existing law to revise provisions regarding the governor’s powers during a disaster emergency and to provide that the governor may not alter, adjust, or suspend any provision of the Idaho Code,” according to its description.
House Concurrent Resolution 1 deals with disaster declarations. Its description reads, “Stating findings of the Legislature and providing that the state of disaster emergency declared by the governor is now ended.”
House Joint Resolution 1, which deals with sessions of the Legislature, proposes an amendment to Section 8, Article III of the Idaho Constitution, requiring the Legislature to “convene in certain organizational sessions and must be convened in special session by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives in certain circumstances.”
These bills have been sent through to Judiciary, Rules & Administration for printing, as of press time.
Senate
Following are bills introduced in the Senate as of Jan. 14
Senate Bill 1001, part of the ‘State Disaster Preparedness Act,’ seeks to amend existing law to revise what is considered a “disaster” and the definition of the “disaster emergency account.”
Senate Bill 1002 amends existing law to allow for pay for expenses the state incurs through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, as they result from a declared state of disaster emergency.
Senate Bill 1003 deals with martial law, proposing to amend existing law “to revise provisions regarding the authority of the governor during a state of extreme peril and to provide that the governor may not alter, adjust, or suspend any provision of the Idaho Code in certain instances.”
Like the resolution on the table in the House, Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 seeks to terminate the state of emergency declared by Gov. Brad Little, “providing that receipt of federal funds, benefits, or resources arising out of the state of disaster emergency shall not be affected, and providing that the Governor may make or maintain declarations only to a certain extent.”
In an email on Wednesday, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said the second week of this session is when individual legislators may bring forward their own bills for consideration.
“Bills I’m working on are not ready for publishing,” said Kerby.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, stated in a Jan. 14 email that the current legislature needs to work carefully to not bind future legislatures.
“I believe [these bills] need careful review and revision as these are uncharted areas,” wrote Boyle. “Legislators do not have a lock on all good ideas. Public scrutiny and constructive comment is welcomed and necessary. My personal belief is the proposed Constitutional Amendment contains wording which should be placed in law.”
Boyle also stated she believes the Constitution is already filled with wording that should instead be written into laws.
