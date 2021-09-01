BOISE — The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is announcing that hospitals and free- standing primary and urgent care clinics in Idaho can start applying immediately for funding made available by Gov. Brad Little last week to address the dire situation in the state caused by COVID-19.
1. Hospitals: The funding, $1,000 per licensed bed, will be used to address hospital constraints and needs related to the massive influx of COVID-19 patients, including the following uses:
• Relieving staffing shortages, including retention bonuses
• Hiring new staff at higher rates of pay
• Hiring temporary staff
• Paying overtime hours
• Paying for lodging and support for traveling healthcare staff
• Providing staff training
• Purchasing temporary physical space support and/or establishing locations for the administration of monoclonal antibodies.
• Other recruitment/retention needs
Public and private hospitals operating in Idaho are eligible and can submit a completed attestation.
Interested hospitals should complete the attestation form at
https://bit.ly/3kMk7B6 and email it to DHW at HospitalCOVID
2. Free-standing primary and urgent care clinics: Grant funding will be awarded to these organizations to provide financial support that addresses existing constraints and needs in staffing, space, etc., related to the pandemic. The funding may be used to relieve staffing shortages, including paying retention bonuses, hiring new staff at higher rates of pay, hiring temporary staff, paying overtime hours, paying for lodging and support for traveling healthcare staff, training, and other solutions to address recruitment/retention needs.
A total of $1 million will be available to free-standing primary care/urgent care clinics in grants to provide financial support. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free-standing primary and urgent care clinic funding is determined by the number of patients seen in a year as follows:
• Small (Less than 2,500 patients annually): $100,000
• Medium (2,500 – 10,000 patients): $250,000
• Large (More than 10,000 patients): $400,000
Interested clinics can complete the funding application at https://bit.ly/3zMTceE and email it to DHW at: PrimUrgCare
Both of these opportunities are funded by The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds (Fiscal Recovery Funds) – CDFA #21.07.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
