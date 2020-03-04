PAYETTE - Motorists who usually use North Fourth Street to get around town are having to find ways around a section that is closed to through traffic; North Fourth Street is closed between Eighth Avenue North and 10th Avenue North, as a sewer line replacement project that began Feb. 25 continues.
Alternate routes include both 10th Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North, according to the city’s website. While access is denied to through traffic for the duration of the project, local residents affected by the closure continue to have access to their properties, according to the latest update.
The update also says emergency responders and other service providers have been informed of the closure and given the opportunity to prepare services during the closure.
City Clerk Mary Cordova said that while the lines were listed as “extremely deteriorated,” the project is a proactive measure.
“There was no danger to the public. It was just an old concrete line and we are replacing it in anticipation of paving the street; that way we won’t have to repair a new street in the future to replace the line..”
The project is anticipated to take until March 13 to complete. Cordova said the city expects the project to be completed on time and on budget.
