BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks community participation in developing the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) User’s Guide to Permitting and Compliance: Volume 6—Sewage Sludge and Biosolids (User’s Guide Volume 6).
In 2018, DEQ received federal authorization to operate the IPDES program. Developing guidance documents is a key step in implementing delegated authority for this program.
The User’s Guide Volume 6 will provide assistance for Idaho’s sewage sludge and biosolids preparers, applicators, owners or operators of surface disposal sites, and citizens to comply with DEQ administrative rules, Idaho Code, and the Clean Water Act, which govern the discharge of pollutants to waters of the United States in Idaho.
Participants will work with DEQ staff to develop the User’s Guide Volume 6 to help the regulated community and the public successfully navigate the IPDES registration and compliance process as it pertains to treatment works treating domestic waste and the final use and disposal of sewage sludge and biosolids.
The first meeting will be held on Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, visit https://www.deq.idaho.gov/water-quality/ipdes/guidance-development/.
Contact Amy Williams, IPDES rules and guidance supervisor, at (208) 373-0115 or amy.williams@deq.idaho.gov with any questions.
