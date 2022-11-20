BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks comment on the draft letter of interest forms for supplemental drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding. 

The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support projects that address specific focus areas, including lead service line replacements for drinking water, emerging contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water and wastewater, and planning studies. 



