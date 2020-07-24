BOISE—The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on the draft 2018/2020 Integrated Report, which documents the current conditions of Idaho’s streams, rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

The draft report was developed in accordance with sections 305(b), 314, and 303(d) of the Clean Water Act and provides background information on the state’s water resources, including DEQ’s water pollution control program and special concerns affecting water quality; an overview of DEQ’s surface water monitoring and assessment program, including assessment results for all state surface waters and a discussion on public health issues; an overview of Idaho’s ground water monitoring and assessment efforts; and a summary of how the public can participate in the development of the Integrated Report. The draft report was developed using DEQ data and other readily available data collected within the last five years (2014–2018).

Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Robert Esquivel

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Water Quality Division

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: robert.esquivel@deq.idaho.gov

Tags

Load comments