BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking candidates for the Crop Residue Burning Advisory Committee, which advises the agency on crop residue burning issues.
Current vacancies include a Central Idaho grower representative, an Eastern Idaho grower representative, and an environmental representative.
The Crop Residue Burning Advisory Committee is comprised of representatives from environmental, farming, health, and tribal organizations, DEQ, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and the US Environmental Protection Agency. Members are appointed to four-year terms by DEQ’s director.
The committee was established by state law, which authorizes DEQ to manage the burning of crop residue on lands other than the five Indian reservations. The committee meets annually to review the Idaho crop residue burning program’s procedures, evaluate program performance during the most recently concluded burn season, and recommend program improvements.
Candidates should submit a letter or email indicating why they are interested in serving on the committee and present qualifications for the representative positions.
Applications will be accepted through July 30, 2021.
Submit application materials or questions to:
Mark Boyle
2110 Ironwood Parkway
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
(208) 666-4607
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.