BOISE — On Thursday, July 1, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality completed a multi-year transfer of authority from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the department after gaining approval over the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program in 2018.
Attaining primacy is a significant accomplishment for the agency and ensures that permittees will have direct access to state permit writers who have local knowledge of Idaho’s surface waters.
It also puts Idaho in line with a vast majority of states that manage the discharge of pollutants into local waterways.
“Having the [discharge program] program as a state-run program allows Idaho the opportunity to control Idaho concerns and provides cities and businesses with access to staff who understand the unique nature of Idaho’s waterways,” said Mary Anne Nelson, department Surface and Wastewater Division administrator.
“We are pleased to complete the transfer of this program to the State of Idaho,” said Michelle Pirzadeh, EPA Region 10’s Acting Regional Administrator. “We have worked closely with IDEQ on this effort and are confident that the program will protect Idaho’s important water resources.”
The effort started in 2014 when the Idaho legislature directed the department to seek authorization for a state-operated program. The department submitted a primacy application in August of 2016 and the EPA authorized the transfer of permitting authority two years later. The department issued the first pollutant discharge permit in April 2019.
With the transfer of authority complete, the department is now responsible for permitting, compliance, inspections, and enforcement of discharge permits into Idaho waterways from industrial and municipal facilities, federal facilities, stormwater systems, sewage sludge, and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System pretreatment program. The department will also continue to work with facilities to ensure ongoing compliance and provide trainings for entities using the agency’s web-based permitting system.
The EPA retains the authority to issue NPDES permits for all facilities discharging to tribal waters.
Staff Contact
Mary Anne Nelson
Surface & Wastewater Division Administrator
