BOISE – The Idaho Department of Insurance is seeking comments on its draft rules, which were published on their website earlier today. The department hopes the included changes will further streamline and clarify the rules.
“We want the [department’s] rules to be easier to find, easier to read, easier to understand, and therefore, easier to follow,” said Dean Cameron, director. “We are always looking for ways to be more effective.”
Rules are administrative statements written by state agencies that implement procedures in order to carry out laws passed by the Legislature. Following Gov. Brad Little’s Red Tape Reduction Act in 2019, the department drastically updated its rules, eliminating 35% of its total word count, 40% of its pages, 33% of its chapters, and 99.83% of its restrictive words, helping to make Idaho the least regulated state in the United States.
It will continue to clean up its rules this year, in accordance with Little’s Zero-Based Regulation order. The department’s draft includes changes to ten rules:
• Rule 18.02.01, Insurance Rates and Credit Rating, prohibits the use of credit scores as the primary reason in rating, renewing or non-renewing, or declining insurance. This rule implements section 41-1843 of Idaho Code.
• Rule 18.03.05, Credit Life and Credit Disability Insurance, protects Idaho consumers and establishes a uniform system of rate and operating standards. This rule implements Section 41-23 of Idaho Code.
•Rule 18.04.01, Health Carrier External Review, provides requirements for health insurance carriers for an independent review of claims disputes in accordance with Section 41-59 of Idaho Code.
•Rule 18.04.02 provides protection to newborns and newly adopted children and establishes uniform requirements to health insurance carriers, in accordance with chapters 21, 22, 34, 39, 40 and 41 of Title 41 of Idaho Code.
•The provisions of Rule 18.04.09, regarding coverage for complications of pregnancy, would be moved to Rule 18.04.02.
•Rule 18.04.07 restricts the use of discretionary clauses in health insurance contracts and sets forth uniform requirements to be followed by health carriers in Idaho. This rule does not apply to a health insurance contract for group coverage offered by or through an employer. This rule implements Section 41-13 and Section 41-18 of Idaho Code.
• Rule 18.04.10 establishes minimum standards for Medicare Supplement Insurance and incorporates changes enacted by the legislature via passage of Senate Bill 1143, which will take effect on July 1 of this year.
• Rule 18.06.04 prescribes minimum continuing education requirements for producers, adjusters, and public adjusters. Producers, adjusters, and public adjusters are regulated by Sections 41-1013, 41-1108, and 41-5813, of Idaho Code.
• Rule 18.03.01, which sets annuity suitability standards, would be removed, as its provisions were codified by the legislature through House Bill 79, which will take effect on July 1 of this year. The law gives protections for Idaho consumers with appropriate disclosure in the sale of annuities.
• Rule 18.07.07, Credit for Reinsurance Rules, would be removed, as its provisions were codified through House Bill 80, which will take effect on July 1 of this year. The law gives protections for Idaho consumers by making reinsurance less expensive.
The department will be holding a public meeting to hear comments on the draft rules on Thursday, June 17, from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. at its Boise office and via web conference. Those who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments to:
Dean L. Cameron, Director
Idaho Department of Insurance
700 W. State Street, 3rd Floor
P.O. Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0043
Email: dean.cameron@doi.idaho.gov
Phone: (208) 334-4250
Fax: (208) 334-4398
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.