BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance, in coordination with state and federal government partners, closed a multiyear investigation of Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, one of the largest mortgage servicers in the nation, the agency announced Dec. 7.
Significant consumer remediation and penalties were imposed on the company for multiple residential mortgage origination and servicing-related violations of state and federal laws, including impermissible mortgage origination fees and charges; missed tax payments from borrower escrow accounts; failure to terminate private mortgage insurance when conditions were met; mishandling of loan modifications and servicing transfers; and wrongful foreclosures.
These violations affected more than 115,000 consumers nationwide.
In taking action, the Department joined with 52 other state regulators, 51 attorneys general and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and her staff provided technical support during the examination resolution process.
Additionally, state regulators addressed servicing issues impacting borrowers in bankruptcy in coordination with the United States Trustee Program, a component within the Department of Justice.
The coordinated government agreements assessed four main penalties and organization changes:
1) Refunds and other redress approaching $90 million to more than 115,000 consumers in 53 states and jurisdictions
2) Civil monetary penalties and government reimbursement in excess of $6.5 million
3) Enhanced servicing standards for three years
4) Additional regulatory oversight and corporate disclosure going forward to ensure the company maintains adequate risk and compliance programs
In Idaho, the order includes redress of approximately $278,000 for 300 consumers and civil penalties totaling $750,000 to be distributed evenly among participating states and jurisdictions.
“This settlement demonstrates the value of interagency cooperation in supervising mortgage activities,” Director Patricia R. Perkins said. “By working together, state and federal partners can better address consumer protection issues and enhance the safety of the mortgage servicing market.”
This final order resolves all outstanding issues flowing from coordinated CFPB and state regulator examinations that began in 2014. State regulators retain jurisdiction over this order and nothing in the agreement impacts state regulators from supervising the ongoing licensing and compliance obligations of Mr. Cooper. Should additional violations occur, or if issues are not addressed sufficiently, the company remains subject to further regulatory actions.
Department of Finance Press Releases and other information can be found on the Internet at http://finance.idaho.gov and may be obtained by contacting the department at (208) 332-8000 or in Idaho toll-free at (888) 346-3378.
