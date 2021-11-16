BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks a member at large to represent the general population of the Southwest Basin on the Southwest Basin Advisory Group, a group of stakeholders that advise the department on surface water issues across the 10 southwestern counties of Idaho and includes the lower Snake River, Payette, Weiser, Owyhee, and Boise drainages.
Group members are appointed by the department director and meet two to three times per year. State law requires the group to include a cross-section of interests, including agriculture, forestry, municipalities, industry, recreation, tribes, environmental interests, and the public.
Responsibilities include advising department on:
• Priorities for monitoring within the basin
• Revisions needed in the designated beneficial uses for water bodies within the basins
• Categories to which water bodies in the basin should be assigned
• Processes for developing and implementing total maximum daily loads
• Members to be appointed to watershed advisory groups
• Priorities for water quality programs within the basin based on available economic resources
Members are unpaid but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Anyone interested in serving on the group should contact Kati Carberry by March 1, and include a name, mailing address, phone number, email address, and a brief description of involvement in water quality issues.
