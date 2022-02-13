BOISE – Twenty Idaho elementary schools will build their students’ resilience, connections and ability to learn through Sources of Strength this spring.
“This program cultivates supportive relationships with adults and reinforces the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s ok to ask for help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Sources of Strength teaches positive, proactive strategies to protect students from dangers such as bullying, substance abuse, violence and suicide.”
“Sadly, elementary schoolchildren aren’t immune to these dangers, and Sources of Strength helps students in grades 3 through 6 develop the skills, understanding and inner strength they’ll need through their teen years and beyond,” Ybarra said.
The Idaho Lives Project at the Idaho State Department of Education is now accepting applications from elementary schools interested in implementing Sources of Strength Elementary grants for spring 2022. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
The 20 successful applicants will each receive two days of coaches’ training, plus program materials for up to eight classrooms. Contact Hannah Crumrine at (208) 322-6816 or hcrumrine@sde.idaho.gov with questions. The virtual training sessions are scheduled for Feb. 22-23.
The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.