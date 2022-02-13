Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BOISE – Twenty Idaho elementary schools will build their students’ resilience, connections and ability to learn through Sources of Strength this spring.

“This program cultivates supportive relationships with adults and reinforces the protective strengths children need, such as hope, persistence and the understanding that it’s ok to ask for help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Sources of Strength teaches positive, proactive strategies to protect students from dangers such as bullying, substance abuse, violence and suicide.”

“Sadly, elementary schoolchildren aren’t immune to these dangers, and Sources of Strength helps students in grades 3 through 6 develop the skills, understanding and inner strength they’ll need through their teen years and beyond,” Ybarra said.

The Idaho Lives Project at the Idaho State Department of Education is now accepting applications from elementary schools interested in implementing Sources of Strength Elementary grants for spring 2022. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/3uK8OAc.  

The 20 successful applicants will each receive two days of coaches’ training, plus program materials for up to eight classrooms. Contact Hannah Crumrine at (208) 322-6816 or hcrumrine@sde.idaho.gov with questions. The virtual training sessions are scheduled for Feb. 22-23.

The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention program.

Tags

Load comments