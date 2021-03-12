BOISE — On Wednesday, the House State Affairs Committee killed legislation allowing the Powerball lottery game in Idaho. After the 10-4 vote, Rep. Chris Mathias, who voted against the motion leading to the defeat of House Bill 72, issued the following statement:

“You’ve probably read (thanks to some unclear reporting that deserves a clarification) that I voted with Heather Scott today to kill the Powerball. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I made a motion to send the bill to general orders so that it could be amended to overcome objections from the majority, and perhaps pass. In a quote taken way out of context, I explained my rationale for making that motion and justified the tweaks to the language. 

Rep. Bruce Skaug then made a substitute motion to hold (read: effectively kill) the bill in committee. That motion passed 10-4. I was one of the 4 to vote no. As has been the case too many times this session, my colleague Rep. John Gannon and I lost the vote to, well, pretty much everyone else on the committee.

“Though I tried, we didn’t have the votes to save the Powerball — which generates millions for our badly under-funded public school system — today.

“Perhaps the Republican super-majority will set aside the international conspiracy theories and reconsider bringing this back. We’ll see.”

