PAYETTE — As the Western Treasure Valley continues to grow, Idaho Code 33-313 dictates that K-12 school districts not only maintain at least five trustee zones but not more than nine, but also that these districts balance the number of citizens and students each trustee represents within 120 days of receiving the official tallies of each decennial census. The task of evaluating these results appeared on the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting agenda for May 10.
At the heart of the trustees’ discussion was whether to authorize a proposed agreement with the Idaho School Boards Association to compile census data to adjust trustees’ zones, or to pay for a separate company to compile the data as was done ten years prior. The board is presently composed of five trustees.
“What we’re doing is we are authorizing the [association] to basically give us the data and not necessarily draw the lines but show where everyone is,” said Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall. “That way, each zone is properly represented. We as a board have to authorize that, or else it falls [on us].”
Kirkendall said the association has for 2021 contracted through the same company the district had used previously to compile the data.
Board clerk Barbara Choate noted that the district still has the opportunity to compile census data independent of the association.
“I do not have the expertise to understand the engineering behind drawing the … lines and I don’t have the data to put on top of those maps for how many people are in this home and how many people are in [that] home,” said Choate. “I will equalize everything and bring it to you … as they are currently drawn and then we will adjust those so that every section has as close to 20% of the population as we can.”
In determining the district’s course of action for adjusting trustee zones, the board’s discussion gravitated toward cost as driven by trustee Ethan Mittelstadt.
“I’m not sure I see the benefit in spending the money unless there’s someone objecting how many people are in their zone,” he said, to which Choate reminded him state law requires the district to pay for this work as families move in and out.
“We have no choice other than to do it ourselves or hire [an outside agency] for accuracy,” said Choate, noting that the Idaho State Board of Education would not accept inaccurate work and instead redo the work and bill the district in that instance.
According to Choate, the fee to have the association do the work is “just shy” of $5,000.
“I do not believe we have the expertise or the time or the personnel to put on that, ‘cause it would take a lot of map reading to read the numbers and figure out if we are in balance,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert. “In paying them to do it, they will give us those numbers and if it’s balanced we’re done.”
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte moved to approve the agreement with the association, seconded by Mittelstadt. The voice vote to approve was 3-1, with Mittelstadt dissenting.
The matter of decennial zone equalization appeared on the Fruitland School District’s board of trustees agenda on May 11. An information request to Fruitland school officials was pending as of press time.
