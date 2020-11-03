PAYETTE — Even as Gov. Brad Little withheld 5% of state funding from Idaho schools to brace for the fiscal impacts of COVID-19, the schools themselves have worked since the onset of the pandemic to help keep students and staff safe. This has resulted in sudden expenses for said schools, to which Little, the State Board of Education and the State Department of Education enacted a Special Distribution of $99 million in CARES Act funds to help offset these costs. According to a guidance issued by the Office of the Governor, the distribution is paid by the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and was made available to school districts through the State Department of Education’s Grant Reimbursement Application on Oct. 5.
During a meeting of the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee on Thursday, Oct. 29, the committee reviewed its use of its share of the special distribution, from which the district received $438,552. This is in addition to the $357,000 in direct payments received through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in the CARES Act, which must be spent by Dec. 11.
Board Clerk Barbara Choate noted that many school districts in Idaho consider the special distribution to be a “state” distribution.
“That is not a correct statement,” she told the committee.
Choate notes that among the recommended uses for the special distribution is “hazard pay’ for teachers, due to their heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19. She notes many substitute teachers are turning down calls due to the pandemic.
“When we have that situation and a teacher has lost their prep period [to cover for another teacher]… they can actually send me an excel spreadsheet that says who they covered for, the time they covered for and I’m going to pay them in a special payroll that I’m going to run Dec. 4,” said Choate.
The following are also among the district’s COVID-19 related expenses:
• $30,000 was spent on chromebooks for students when the district implemented distance learning in the spring. Choate notes that while CRF provided the district with $25,000 of $1 million in technology funds and $161,502 of a $30 million allocation for distance and blended learning, those act in this case as a reimbursement to the district. Choate noted that $50,000 of the latter went toward teacher training days for online learning.
“We purchased online curriculum, we purchased additional chromebooks, we [have been] paying teachers to do the online classes and those kinds of things, and that where a little bit of the argument for whether or not the state has given us more money comes in,” noted Choate.
She noted that no additional staff were hired for distance learning, “shifting” teachers to teach online instead and noted that four-ninths of teachers’ salaries during that time were covered by distance learning funds.
• Water bottle filling stations are being installed in Payette schools, replacing older water fountains at a cost of $49,000 according to Trustee Andy Kirkendall.
• $23,000 was spent to purchase an outdoor spraying machine, used to clean surfaces such as bleachers at the Payette High football field.
• Temperature monitors for each site
• Check-in stations which run instant ID checks using a visitor’s driver license, to determine who can and cannot be on campus.
• Webcam equipment for teachers, to facilitate instruction to students choosing distance learning during the pandemic.
• Following the board’s move to broadcast monthly meetings during stay home orders, the board is spending $600 on webcam and audio equipment to be permanently in the Galleon Room at the Presidio High campus. The board intends to begin broadcasting monthly meetings online on a permanent basis.
As of Thursday’s meeting, the district had $98,000 of special distribution funds remaining. The monies are for use on COVID-19 expenses not prohibited by the CARES Act, incurred through Dec. 30.
Choate also noted that the district has two years to spend federal monies distributed directly to the district.
“But we also have a budget shortfall of at least $40,000 that that CARES Act money is going to have to come in and assist us with, possibly $400,000,” she said.
Trustee Candita Strong noted that foreseeing what expenses will be required when January comes around makes it difficult to allocate funds.
“We have to look at worst-case scenario, because [the special allocation] money has to be spent by Dec. 11 and we won’t even know until January or February what we’re even going to be paid on,” said Strong.
Choate also pointed out that the state will make a third distribution for the majority of relief funds, based on last year’s funding models. She also stated that on May 15, unspent funds would have to be repaid to the state.
The district is in the process of reviewing its fiscal year 2020-21 budget for amendment at a future Board of Trustees meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.