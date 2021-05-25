PAYETTE — With Payette County Courthouse officials resuming trials as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Idaho, the question remains of how to pay for the backlog of cases which resulted from restrictions on operations in 2020. To address this concern, Public Defender Jolene Maloney and Judge Brian Lee addressed the Payette County Board of Commissioners on May 10 with their plan as presently written.
According to Maloney, the county is presently running over budget because of a backlog of warrants pre-dating the 2020-21 fiscal year. However, she said, Public Defense Commission officials anticipated this would happen.
“We had a lot of filings come into the prosecutor’s office; Instead of officers arresting people, they had just written reports and then those reports turned into complaints and warrants,” said Maloney. “A lot of those folks have been coming in, so we’re doing a little bit of catch-up.”
Maloney said Public Defense officials anticipate an “artificially inflated” budget year, but the county’s overage should be minimal. She said the county is getting help managing cases through a subcommittee of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
One bill which would have shifted public defense responsibilities from the county level to the state level, House Bill 192, failed during the 2021 Legislative session. Lee expressed concerns about the possibility of a revised version coming around in the next session, and its potential impact on county officials’ ability to manage resources in the future.
“The bigger the government, the worse job they do,” expressed Lee. “I’m predisposed against those kinds of solutions… they end up with a lot of administration that may be unnecessary. And I believe that Payette County has done a good job of delivering public defense services. I really don’t want to see that control taken away from this community or other communities.”
Lee expressed that while he is now able to bring concerns directly to county commissioners, under a statewide management system he and other judges might not be able to do so easily. According to the bill’s statement of purpose, $39,200,000 was spent on public defense across Idaho, including $11,300,000 from the general fund and $27,900,000 from county monies.
According to Commissioner Reece Hrizuk, county commissioners agree with Lee on the matter of county control.
“I can see the benefits of the [statewide] concept, where you have one administrative body that handles that, but I think the illustration from the state … has been they want the power but they don’t necessarily want the responsibilities,” said Hrizuk.
The county's public defense budget is $891,430 for fiscal year 21, $275,150 of which is grant-funded according to county clerk Lindsey Bratcher.
Public Defense hold negotiated rulemaking sessions, which are available for public interaction at https://pdc.idaho.gov/negotiated-rulemaking-2021/
