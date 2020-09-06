WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As long-term care facilities continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare continues to track their progress in mitigating further spread.
In its Sept. 4 report, the Department lists a total of 158 outbreaks with 2,192 cases. The report says that 64 of those facilities with outbreaks have reached resolution, 26 of which included only one staff member testing positive. A total of 212 deaths have been reported from 53 facilities. There are 1,711 active cases among the remaining 94 affected facilities.
Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities. There are 400 of these facilities statewide.
Following is a snapshot of the situation in Payette and Washington Counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
Royal Villa, Payette - 16
Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4
Cottages of Weiser - 17
Communicare, Weiser - 10
Weisercare of Cascadia - 3
Resolved outbreaks
Payette Healthcare - 1
Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 5
None of the affected facilities have reported deaths as of Sept. 4.
According to Darren McDaniel, administrator at the Cottages of Weiser, seven of their cases are staff members. McDaniel reports that the facility is currently closed to visitors, and is following the guidance of Southwest District Health.
McDaniel says the facility aims to reopen the week of Sept. 11, following two rounds of negative tests reported to the agency.
A representative for Royal Villa declined to comment for this story.
According to public information officer Ashley Anderson, the agency requires a waiting period of 28 days from the time the last person infected shows symptoms or tests positive for the virus.
