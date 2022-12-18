AYETTE — The building which presently houses the Payette County Courthouse and Jail was originally built in 1972, and was expanded in 2000. Since then, Sheriff Andy Creech has told the Payette County Board of Commissioners that the time to expand those facilities is upon officials.
Creech once again brought this point to the attention of the commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday, in a discussion about inmate population challenges in the jail and considerations for future planning. His message to the board is that the time to get ready for action is now.
“The Payette County voters passed a bond and expanded the jail in 2000. This brought our population up to 72 beds,” he wrote in a Tuesday email. “With the changes in standards for the minimum square footage per inmate, our maximum capacity has dropped to 69.”
Creech said the jail was originally built for 24 inmates prior to the expansion. Today, even tripling the original capacity has not fended off population growth in the jail.
In response to reaching capacity, Creech said the Sheriff’s office started its pre-trial release program in 2019, complementing existing misdemeanor probation and Sheriff’s Inmate Labor Detail programs. While the average jail population is down this year, he observed that challenges remain for judges, prosecutors and jail staff to manage the daily jail population.
“The Payette County Jail continues to struggle with housing inmates that cannot be housed in the general housing units. Payette County needs to start planning for the future. This includes planning for expanding our Jail, Sheriff’s Office, and Courthouse.”
Creech said no proposals have been made by the board as of press time, as the conversation remains in its early stages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.