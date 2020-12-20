BOISE — Today, for the first time ever, the Your Health Idaho Board of Directors voted to extend the Open Enrolment deadline. Idahoans now have until Dec. 31 to sign up for health insurance coverage that begins Jan. 1.
Your Health Idaho saw the largest single-day enrollment since 2018 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the original deadline date. This increased activity coupled with ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic spurred Your Health Idaho to extend the deadline.
“An unprecedented year calls for unprecedented measures,” said Your Health Idaho Chairman of the Board, Stephen Weeg. “Given the challenges faced by Idahoans in 2020 and the renewed need for comprehensive health insurance, we hope that by extending the deadline a few more weeks, every Idahoan will have access to the coverage they need for the coming year.”
The deadline for Idahoans to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit has also been extended to Dec. 31. The tax credit, which acts like an instant discount to reduce monthly premium payments, is based on income, household size, and other factors. In 2020, more than 80 percent of Your Health Idaho customers received a tax credit, and one in three paid nothing for their coverage each month.
“One of our guiding principles at Your Health Idaho is ‘Do the Right Thing’ which may seem simple in theory, but often doing what’s right can be a complicated process,” said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. “We believe strongly that extending the deadline and giving Idahoans every opportunity to enroll is absolutely the right thing to do in 2020.”
Your Health Idaho has extended hours to keep up with increased demand. The Customer Support Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) through December, with some exception for holidays. Detailed business hours and contact options can be found online at YourHealthIdaho.org.
“I urge every interested Idahoan to explore their options and not wait until the last minute to sign up,” said Kelly. “This really is the last opportunity to get covered for 2021, and I would hate for anyone to miss out on the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance.”
Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1 must enroll by Thursday, Dec. 31, and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.
For Help Enrolling
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org to shop for plans and enroll
• Contact Your Health Idaho by phone at 1-855-944-3246 or submit a Support Request online
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help to get free, expert advice from a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.