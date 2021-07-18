BOISE — Monday, July 19, is the final day to nominate Idaho volunteers and philanthropists for the annual Idaho Philanthropy Day awards. This event honors Idaho citizens and for outstanding contributions to their communities. Three regional virtual events will take place in November to recognize winners from eastern, northern and southwestern Idaho.
The program organizers, Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center, encourage community members to nominate their neighbors online at IdahoNonprofits.org by the deadline.
Categories include:
• Outstanding Philanthropic Company/Foundation
• Outstanding Nonprofit
• Outstanding Adult Philanthropist
• Outstanding Adult Volunteer – Idaho’s Brightest Star
• Outstanding Youth
In addition to these categories, the Gov. Ceil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year award will be presented to a nominee in each region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.