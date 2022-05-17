Larry Hurrle
Independent-Enterprise
Fruitland School District Superintendent Alan Felgenhauer admitted Thursday night that he is superstitious.
On two previous bond elections, Felgenhauer showed up at the election site at different times. The time he showed up after polling had closed, the bond failed. When he arrived prior to the closing of the poll, the bond passed. Still,. Fruitland School District patrons came through with a strong message that they want what they voted for in March 2005, and approved a $1,9 supplemental bond. The yes vote allows bids to be locked in and construction on a new primary school in the district can begin.
In all, 768 voters cast ballots either during the open election Thursday (531) or through absentee ballots (237) prior to Thursday election. The district needed 513 votes in favor to pass with the 66.7 percent super majority.
As votes were counted, though, the “no votes climbed past the 150 mark and continued to inch toward the 255 mark, which would have meant defeat. The no votes ceased, though, at the 189 mark, meaning three-quarters of Fruitland patrons who voted in the election — or 578 voters — supported the bond.
There was one spoiled ballot in the voting.
“This says a lot about our community,” Fruitland School Board Chair Shawna Pierson said. “That’s why people want to live here. We have a long history of good schools.”
The school board opted in April to take a dilemma of a $1.9 million shortfall to voters and ask their opinions on what the school district should do. At an open forum meeting April 17, about 100 people told the school board to schedule a new bond election seeking the $1.9 million.
Community for Classrooms, an organization which was set up to work with the public to achieve the goal of passing the bond election in 2005, was back in action calling and sending out information concerning the new bond. Because the Fruitland School District had already received bids,,the election had to be set for Thursday, May 11, in order to lock in bid no later than May 12. Bids would have expired on May 13, Pierson said.
Larry Vaughn, a building contractor and Fruitland School District patron, took a stand against the $1.9 million bond. Vaughn attended Thursday night’s vote counting following the election.
“We have a high cost of everything right now,” he said. “We’re all feeling it. We have to cut back. I thought the district could have done the same thing.”
Vaughn said the school district could not have predicted the sharp increase in prices, but he felt it was no excuse to ask for the extra money.
“When things get tough, you’ve got to buckle down — do without,” he said. “I felt the school district could have buckled down and cut back.”
As Vaughn watched the counting, though, he said there was no doubt in his mind that it would pass.
Felgenhauer said he felt pretty good about the election going in.
“There were quite a few absentee ballots cast,” he said. “That was a good sign. It was a little scary. There wasn’t a whole lot of time to figure it out. Community for Classrooms did a good job of informing the people.”
