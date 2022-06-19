Large Class Takes Lessons In Swimming
Assistant Instructor Employed To Help With Lessons At Payette Pool
Lions club officials have no pointed an assistant swimming instrucctor this week and the training classes are moving ahead on schedule. The free swimming instruction started last week at the local pool.
Miss Merlyn Maule of Payette was chosen to assist instructor Diane huschke with the large turnout, and the girls are handling five regular classes three days a week. Ninety-two youngsters were on Hand for the first day, last week and approximately that number are continuing through with the classes.
The entrants have ranged from five through fourteen years. With Miss Huschke reporting that the largest class division fall in the 10-14 age group. Some 18 of the large group are able to swim slightly and the remainder are beginners.
Each of the five classes meets in a separate session at the pool. Classes last from 9 a. am. Through noon on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
Miss Huschke revealed this week that she expects to conclude a regular swimming course with the youngsters so that they may be swarded certificates at the completion of the training sessions. The regular course will consist of 12 lessons and will take approximately a month to finish.
Flood Affects Market For Early Spuds
Sharp Price Decline Comes During Past Week According To Local Shippers
The Kansas floods have helped bring a ship decline in the market for local early potatoes it was reported here this morning by Payette shippers.
Because of the flood conditions, there is currently an embargo on shipments to Kansas City, and that means the loss of the market in that area and also in Oklahoma, where much of the crop is usually sold.
As a result of this condition and other factors the price net to the lower here has dropped approximately $1.00 per hundred I the last ten days for his “red” potatoes (Bliss Triumph) the local shippers reported.
When the harvest first started Lout two weeks ago, the potatoes Brought up to $2.60 per hundred.
After only a few days, the first drop in price came of 25c per hundred. Since then there has been a drop of 10c per day so that by Wednesday of this the week the price was $1.40 to $1.50,
According to a report from the local Union Pacific Freight depot. 23 carloads were shipped from this location on Wednesday.
Shippers say that the decline in price has been sharper than in other recent years, but also that the opening price was higher than usual.
Idaho Prunes To Be Advertised
“The Idaho Prune Advertising Commission today approved an advertising budget of $22,000 for the 1951 prune crop scheduled to start moving the latter part of August,” George Yost Emmett, commission chairman, reported late Tuesday Afternoon.
“Newspapers will be used exclusively to reach Mrs. Consumer,” Yost said, “and more than half of the money will be spent for that purpose. However, all avenues of dress prune selling and merchandising are being thoroughly covered with letters, bulletins, broadsides and trade paper advertising in advance of the newspaper campaign which will start in an estimated 75 cities in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa about September 6.”
Advertisements in grocery trade magazines have already been placed in that area for publication in August.
The second mailing to a list of 915 prune receivers in the Middlewest, East and South is scheduled July 20, with a third bulletin to the same list planned for August 13.
The Chicago Packer and the Produce News, Produce industry trade papers, will receive initial Idaho prune advertisements about August 18.
Ten thousand broadsides describing and illustrating the campaign will be mailed to retail stores and markets by Middlewest newspapers August 28, 25,000 display banners and 300,000 recipe folders will augment the prune advertising barrage while over 200 newspapers will be mailed Idaho prune publicity groceries and recipes.
“We feel confident,” Yost said. “That the full impact of every advertising dollar will be felt by the trade, and will result in easier sales for them and a more orderly and profitable market for our Idaho prune growers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.