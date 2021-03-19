CALDWELL — Southwest District Health continues to see declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates based on data available for the date range Feb. 28 – March 13. The health alert designation for the six counties remain unchanged from the previous two weeks. Adams, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level. Canyon County and Owyhee County are at the yellow health alert level. As of March 13, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 0.929.
On Tuesday, the Board of Health approved changing the metrics in determining COVID-19 health alert levels for counties within its six-county jurisdiction. The metrics approved at this meeting are not reflected in this weeks’ county health alert level update, but will be adopted for future health alert level updates.
The changes include adjustments to the case fatality rate and hospitalization rate metrics, removal of the access to testing, known source, and elected officials input metrics, and addition of vaccination rate by county metric.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY Health Alert Level: Gray
Payette County will remain in the gray health alert level, with a low daily incidence rate and positivity rate. The county has a daily incidence rate of 0.69 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is increasing slightly.
The county has a test positivity rate of 1.75%, which is also increasing but still meets our goal of 5.00% or less. 61.11% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and indicates community transmission.
Agency epidemiologists are seeing cluster outbreaks through workplaces and household exposure. Multiple sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Payette County schools, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Health Alert Level: Gray
Washington County will remain in the gray health alert level, due to a low daily incidence rate, and positivity rate. The county currently has a daily incidence rate of 0.56 daily cases per 10,000 people, which increased slightly but is still very low.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 2.35%, which is increasing but still meets our goal of 5.00% or less. 40.00% of cases in Washington County were able to identify a potential exposure source, which points to community transmission.
One school is reporting sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff attending in-person classes where investigations began between March 7 — 13.
• Washington County: 0 staff, 1 student
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 0 staff and students in quarantine or isolation
• Washington County: 2 students and staff in quarantine, 2 in isolation
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information.
Questions may be directed to the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
