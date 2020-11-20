CALDWELL — Southwest District Health, in conjunction with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), has lifted the Cyanobacteria Health Advisory for Lake Lowell. The advisory was issued Sept. 4.
DEQ officials monitor cyanobacteria and associated toxins where harmful algal blooms (HABs) are present and have confirmed that cyanobacteria levels at Hells Canyon Reservoir in the area of the Big Bar camping area have returned to normal and toxin levels are below the safety threshold.
Other blooms may exist on this waterbody that have not been reported to DEQ or the health
district. Water users should always exercise caution around water bodies with visible slime or surface scum or a foul odor. High concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria may cause
illness to both humans and animals. Report any concerns to DEQ at (208) 373-0550.
For more information about harmful algal blooms, visit DEQ’s website at https://bit.ly/3lOyNit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.