ONTARIO - On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a mandate that gatherings be limited to fewer than 25 people. That number is up from the one issued by President Donald Trump on Monday, which set gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

One of the major hubs in the Western Treasure Valley where major local events are held is Four Rivers Cultural Center. Events there frequently draw crowds of people.

Many upcoming events are scheduled to take place in the next months, including the fifth annual Border Town Comic Con scheduled for March 21 and 22 and the Gunsmoke Gun Show scheduled for March 28. All of those events were cancelled.

