MCCALL — Fire crews and firefighting aircraft are responding to 13 wildfires on and around the Payette National Forest. Early morning thunderstorms on Wednesday, brought abundant lightning to the area starting multiple new fires that were reported throughout the day. Initial Attack actions on lands managed by the Idaho Departments of Lands and Payette National Forest’s Krassel, McCall, New Meadows, Council and Weiser Ranger Districts is ongoing.
A dry cold front will move in to the area today, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and light winds. With these cooler temps, and the smoke that has moved in from the California fires, fire activity is expected to moderate and will be helpful in gaining control of local fires. A warming trend is expected by the weekend with the next chance of thunderstorms expected on Monday.
Fire Updates
Copeland: The Copeland fire is now 93 acres and is burning on state lands bordering the Payette National Forest, McCall Ranger District. The fire is located 5 miles east of McCall in the Shaw/Twin Lakes area. There was moderate fire behavior through the night with smoldering, creeping, and minimal isolated interior torching. The fire will continue to be actively suppressed today. Resources assigned include multiple helicopters, three engines, two dozers, and 70 firefighters including two hotshot crews. Valley County Sheriff has issued a road closure on country road 50403, the Boulder Lake Road, north of the zipline. An infrared flight was conducted last night. For more information, visit this page on Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7024/.
Wildhorse: The Wildhorse fire is located on the Council Ranger District, on the east side of Wildhorse River between Emery Creek and Blue Gulch. The fire is 5-10 acres and currently staffed with eight smokejumpers.
Phoebe: The Phoebe fire is located on the Krassel Ranger District, 5 miles West of Yellow Pine. The fire is currently .75 acres. Ten firefighters worked late into the night to stop fire growth. Multiple spots were contained with the support of aviation resources through yesterday’s operational period.
Krassel Ranger District
East Fork – reported by local aviation assets on the morning of August 19, 2020. Estimated size .10 acres. Due to proximity and minimal fire activity this fire is sharing resources with the Phoebe incident.
Buck Horn – Located East of Rainbow Lakes/Buckhorn Lakes. Single tree lightning strike staffed with two helicopter rappellers, .10 acres, contained and controlled as of 8:00 am on August 20, 2020.
McCall Ranger District
Anderson Lake – Located 3 miles south of Lakefork Campground. Single tree lightning strike, staffed with two helicopter rappellers. .10 acres. Contained and controlled on evening of August 19, 2020.
Council & Weiser Ranger Districts
Ditch Creek – Located 2 miles south of Lafferty CG, .10 acres, contained
Cold Spring – Located on the north side of Council Mountain. .25 acres, 60% contained. Rush Peak – Located near Cuddy Mountain, 4 miles east of Brownlee. .10 acres, controlled. Silica – Located 3 miles west of Just Rite Campground, near Iron Mountain. .25 acres
Southern Idaho Timber Protection Association (SITPA)
Red Ridge – Located on Red Ridge, 2 miles west of McCall, .10 acres, controlled Big Business – Located 3 miles north of No Business Look out, .10 acres, controlled Fish Creek – Located 3 miles south of the Little Skihill. .5 acres, contained
Use of unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters. Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire. Remember, if you fly, we can’t.
Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke. In the midst of fire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more at https://airnow.gov
