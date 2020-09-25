PAYETTE — The teen years are often said to be the best years of a person’s life, but also some of the most stressful. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt normal life, the Payette School District is aiming to take the edge off the stress of the new normal this has created.
To learn how the District is working to prevent suicide, and as the end of Suicide Prevention month draws near, the newspaper reached out to Matt Allison, dean of students at Payette High School.
“One of our large goals in suicide prevention is creating a school culture and climate that is uplifting and a safe place,” said Allison in a Sept. 23 email. “We are doing many things to help the culture within our school.”
The primary program Allison cited was Payette High’s participation in the Sources of Strength program through the Idaho Lives Project.
“We are finding a lot of success with this program as it educates students on the sources within their lives that can provide them support (i.e. teachers, extracurricular teams, trusted adults, etc.). This is facilitated by a group that is a combination of students and teachers,” Allison noted.
He also highlights the school’s implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), in which students are taught correct ways to act in accordance with school values and are given rewards for setting good examples for their peers. This effort is further reinforced through student of the month awards and attendance incentives, as well as through teamwork between student leadership and staff members.
“Our students have been given a lot of voice in our school through our leadership program. This group of students identifies needs of the student population,” wrote Allison. “All staff are required to complete annual training on bullying, hazing, etc.”
In addition, Allison noted efforts to provide student support include QPR Gatekeeper training offered to employees, mini-professional development trainings on student trauma, utilizing data from the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey in making decisions for students’ social/emotional health, keeping a licensed clinical professional counselor (LCPC) on staff and maintaining a relationship with Insight Counseling and Therapy, among others.
“Moving forward, with our CARES Act money, we are looking to provide extended training to teachers in the realm of social/emotional health [and] provide more professional development on the impacts of trauma in students’ lives and how this can impact them,” Allison added. “At Payette High, we are huge proponents of developing positive relationships with students. We believe that positive, caring relationships have a significant impact on the lives of our students and can be one of the more effective ways of preventing suicide.”
