CALDWELL – On Tuesday at approximately 1:32 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a non-injury crash, eastbound on Interstate 84 near exit 26, in Caldwell.
Gabriel Jenkins, 18, of Meridian, Idaho, was driving a 1998 Audi A4 travelling eastbound on Interstate 84. Gregory Smith, 34, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor pulling a 2013 Wabash trailer, also travelling eastbound on Interstate 84.
Jenkins fell asleep, crossed the double yellow center divider lines, and struck the passenger side of Smith’s vehicle. The impact ruptured the diesel fuel tank causing diesel to spill onto both lanes of travel.
The eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2.5 hours while crews investigated the crash and cleaned the roadway.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
