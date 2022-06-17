WASHINGTON, D.C. — Six interns have joined U.S. Senator Mike Crapo’s (R-Idaho) Washington, D.C., and Boise offices for the summer 2022 term.
“Internships in my offices provide the next generation of public servants an opportunity to serve the people of Idaho while gaining firsthand experience in the federal legislative process,” Crapo said. “I look forward to their hard work and success.”
Four interns will serve in the Washington, D.C. office:
• Matthew Favero currently attends Brigham Young University where he is seeking a degree in American studies. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in public policy.
• Prescott Lieberg graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 2020 with a degree in global studies. Following his internship, Lieberg will attend Marquette University Law School to pursue a dual degree, a Juris Doctor and a Master of Arts in Political Science.
• Will Lukken attends Boston College and, with interests in banking and financial policy, is majoring in finance. Lukken is a Washington, D.C. native.
• Makena Rauch was raised in Moscow. Rauch attends Marshall University, where she is a member of the women’s golf team. She is working on a dual degree in criminal justice and political science.
Two interns will serve in the Boise office:
• Jackson Dingel grew up in Boise and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in business finance and marketing. After his internship, Dingel plans to attend graduate school in Barcelona, Spain, to study international business.
• Thomas Morrison recently graduated from Boise State University with degrees in political science and history. Morrison has aspirations to work in international relations and trade and is considering attending law school.
Crapo hosts interns in his D.C. office as well in the various regional offices throughout Idaho. Students interested in positions for the spring, summer or fall semesters can find more information about the application process, internship expectations, and deadlines for applying on the Senator’s official website at https://bit.ly/3HucnPo.
