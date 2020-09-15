BOISE - Washington, D.C. -- Two interns have joined U.S. Senator Mike Crapo’s (R-Idaho) Washington, D.C., and Boise offices for the fall term.

“Working in the Senate as the United States continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a challenge during this consequential time,” said Senator Crapo.  “The interns joining my office this fall have expressed a commitment to public service in rising to the challenge of navigating a new working environment complete with social distancing and enhanced sanitation.  They will bring valuable service to Idahoans and I hope their time in the Senate will prove fruitful and positive.  I look forward to their service in my office.”

One intern joined the Washington, D.C., office:

Eric Fejer, an Australian native with family in Idaho Falls, received his bachelor’s degree in international business from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.  He has interests in foreign affairs, health care, small business and government services, as well as interests in political philosophy and journalism.

One intern joined the Boise office:

Megan Hill recently graduated from Dixie State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and has a goal of pursuing a master’s degree in public administration.  She has interests in state and local government.

Crapo hosts interns in his D.C. office as well as in the various regional offices throughout Idaho.  Students interested in positions for the spring, summer or fall semesters can find more information about the application process, internship expectations, and deadlines for applying on the Senator’s official website at https://www.crapo.senate.gov/services/interns.cfm

