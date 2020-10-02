WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On September 30, 2020, the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Chaired by Governor Bill Haslam, will present The Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service to Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). Senator Crapo, as Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, will be recognized for helping craft the bipartisan legislation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, that provided relief to those suffering from hardships during the pandemic.
“It is an honor to receive The Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service that many distinguished individuals have received before me,” said Senator Mike Crapo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our sense of normalcy, and it has tested every institution of daily life we know. Cooperation from all political spectrums was paramount in crafting legislation to provide relief for those suffering from hardships during the pandemic. My focus on bipartisan collaboration and reaching across the aisle will continue as we progress in our fight against the coronavirus.”
The Woodrow Wilson Awards are given to those individuals whose actions and accomplishments, either in their careers or through service, reflect President Woodrow Wilson’s belief that “there is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed.” Such individuals have been recognized worldwide by the Wilson Center since 1998. The Honorable Steven F. Mnuchin, Her Excellency Christine M. Lagarde, and Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) will also be awarded The Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service.
Previous recipients of The Woodrow Wilson Award include former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Secretaries of State Dr. Henry Kissinger, General Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, and Rex Tillerson, and former Secretaries of Defense Ash Carter and Chuck Hagel, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ambassador Nikki Haley.
