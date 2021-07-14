WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, today announced the hiring of several new staff members and promotions for current staff in his Washington, D.C., office.
Andrew Williams has been promoted to Deputy Legislative Director and will assume the responsibility of assisting in the overseeing of legislative activities of Senator Crapo’s office. He will continue to handle policy issues relating to public lands, agriculture and tribal affairs. Williams served as a Legislative Assistant covering similar portfolios for Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, and Dean Heller, R-Nevada. Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Ellie Bender has been promoted to Legislative Aide. In her new capacity, she will cover veterans affairs. She will continue to handle constituent mail for issues related to defense, intelligence, foreign affairs and trade. Ellie previously served as Legislative Correspondent and Staff Assistant after an internship in Senator Crapo’s Boise office. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Boise State University.
Ben Heiserman joined the office in May to serve as Digital Director. He previously worked in a similar position for Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, after working as an intern for the Senate Republican Conference. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Management, and Related Support Services from Regis University.
Ricky Freebery joined the Crapo team to serve as the Mail Manager. He has spent about five years in talk radio in Delaware, working as a producer/administrative assistant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Journalism and a Masters in Communications and Media, both from Lynn University in Florida.
Vikram Prasad joined the Crapo office as Staff Assistant and D.C. Office Manager. Vikram previously worked as a Staff Assistant at Time On The Hill after completing two congressional internships for Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and for Representative John Shimkus, R-Illinois. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Chicago.
