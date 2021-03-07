CALDWELL – Southwest District Health continues to see declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates. This is based on data available for the date range Feb. 14–27.
Adams, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level this week. Canyon County and Owyhee County are at the yellow health alert level this week.
As of Feb. 27, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.10.
This week, the agency confirmed the presence of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in its jurisdiction. Laboratory testing identified the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom on Dec. 14, but is estimated to have emerged in September.
Epidemiologists at Southwest District Health are working to identify any close contacts who were possibly exposed to this person. The individual has met CDC guidelines to leave isolation, which means they are no longer able to spread the disease to others.
The individual has been identified as a female, in her 70s, who has not travelled recently. Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Gray
Payette County will remain in the gray health alert level, with a decreasing positivity rate and incidence rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 0.54 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing.
Payette County has a test positivity rate of 2.21%, which is also decreasing and meets our goal of 5.00% or less. 66.67% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is increasing but still indicates community transmission.
Epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as through household exposure. Multiple sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Payette County schools, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Gray
Washington County will remain in the gray health alert level, due to a decreasing daily incidence rate, and low positivity rate. There were only three cases of COVID-19 reported in Washington County during the two-week date range.
In efforts to protect the privacy of these individuals, the Health Alert Level Dashboard will not include data relevant to Washington County. There are currently no cluster outbreaks in Washington County schools.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff attending in-person classes where investigations began between Feb. 21-27.
Payette County
• New Plymouth School District: 0 staff, 3 students
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.
Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 0 staff and students in quarantine, 3 in isolation
• Washington County: 0 staff and students in quarantine, 1 in isolation
A total of 133 students and staff across District 3 are in quarantine and 32 are in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the agency’s COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
